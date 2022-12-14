NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Lessened by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.7% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,846 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,247,074,000 after purchasing an additional 124,572 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,579,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,936,000 after purchasing an additional 675,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after purchasing an additional 282,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,105,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,821,000 after purchasing an additional 569,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $88.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.40.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

