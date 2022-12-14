Nexum Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $829.00 Million (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last week, Nexum has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. One Nexum token can now be bought for about $0.0810 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges. Nexum has a market capitalization of $829.00 million and approximately $222,385.69 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.62 or 0.00513963 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $896.85 or 0.05031351 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,428.25 or 0.30452576 BTC.

About Nexum

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

