Nichols (LON:NICL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,144.77

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,144.77 ($14.04) and traded as low as GBX 1,081.55 ($13.27). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,095 ($13.43), with a volume of 2,412 shares trading hands.

Nichols Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £392.12 million and a PE ratio of -18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,102.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,143.57.

About Nichols

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Slurp, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

