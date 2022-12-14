Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Trading 10.7% Higher

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.19 and last traded at $16.19. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

Nippon Steel Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's steelmaking and steel fabrication business offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

