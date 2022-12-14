Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Trimmed by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $257.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.69 and its 200-day moving average is $236.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.33.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

