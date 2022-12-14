Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.33.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $257.93 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.59.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

