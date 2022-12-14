Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.79

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $1.07. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 2,799,013 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73.

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.

