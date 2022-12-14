Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 190,846 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 232,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 20.32 and a current ratio of 20.56.

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

