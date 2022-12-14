NXM (NXM) Hits Market Cap of $284.07 Million

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. NXM has a total market cap of $284.07 million and approximately $216.34 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be bought for about $43.08 or 0.00240662 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NXM has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00014061 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00034923 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00043715 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005552 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00020297 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00023195 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 42.85128927 USD and is up 3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $215.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.