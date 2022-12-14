Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,781,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,883 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,512,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,669,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $662,225,000 after purchasing an additional 514,934 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after buying an additional 1,537,686 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.71.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,737,316 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

