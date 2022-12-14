Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as low as C$0.08. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 122,600 shares traded.

Oceanic Iron Ore Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.81 million and a PE ratio of 8.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Québec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Québec.

Featured Stories

