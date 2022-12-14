Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s current price.
OLK has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Olink Holding AB (publ) Trading Up 4.1 %
OLK opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -105.32 and a beta of 1.36. Olink Holding AB has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $24.93.
Institutional Trading of Olink Holding AB (publ)
About Olink Holding AB (publ)
Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK)
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.