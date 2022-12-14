Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s current price.

OLK has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Trading Up 4.1 %

OLK opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -105.32 and a beta of 1.36. Olink Holding AB has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $24.93.

Institutional Trading of Olink Holding AB (publ)

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 986,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,413,000 after purchasing an additional 471,000 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at $7,515,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 237.3% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 573,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 403,405 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth about $3,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

