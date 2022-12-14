Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 16th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the health services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from Olympia Financial Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Olympia Financial Group stock traded down C$1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$69.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089. The company has a market capitalization of C$166.01 million and a P/E ratio of 15.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$62.18. Olympia Financial Group has a one year low of C$46.25 and a one year high of C$70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.52, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.79.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

