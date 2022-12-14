Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.35

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the health services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from Olympia Financial Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.
Olympia Financial Group Price Performance
OLY stock traded down C$1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$69.00. 601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.52, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.18. Olympia Financial Group has a 52-week low of C$46.25 and a 52-week high of C$70.25. The company has a market cap of C$166.01 million and a P/E ratio of 15.44.
About Olympia Financial Group
Further Reading
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.