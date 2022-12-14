Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) PT Lowered to $55.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s previous close.

OMCL has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Omnicell from $158.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.11.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $46.19 and a 1-year high of $184.75.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $348.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.72 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,311.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $92,267.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,734.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Omnicell by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

