onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ON. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on onsemi to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on onsemi in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

onsemi Price Performance

ON stock opened at $71.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72. onsemi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $77.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at onsemi

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other onsemi news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 26.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,785,000 after buying an additional 2,752,815 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,618,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,419 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,952,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

