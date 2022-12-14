onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Price Down 4.2%

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.36 and last traded at $68.52. 270,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 7,591,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ON. Susquehanna cut their price objective on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair began coverage on onsemi in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on onsemi to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Get onsemi alerts:

onsemi Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Transactions at onsemi

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in onsemi during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in onsemi during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in onsemi during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in onsemi during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 48.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

About onsemi

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.