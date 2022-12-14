onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Price Down 4.2%

onsemi (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating)’s share price fell 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.36 and last traded at $68.52. 270,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 7,591,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ON. Susquehanna cut their price objective on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair began coverage on onsemi in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on onsemi to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

onsemi Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at onsemi

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in onsemi during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in onsemi during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in onsemi during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in onsemi during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 48.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

