Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Short Interest Update

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the November 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 278,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

OPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Oportun Financial stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.50. 184,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,055. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.89 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.52%. Analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 1,558.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

