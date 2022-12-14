Oppenheimer Comments on Sprinklr, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Sprinklr in a report issued on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.32). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sprinklr’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sprinklr’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CXM. Barclays lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.22.

NYSE CXM opened at $8.83 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Sprinklr news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $40,135.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 559,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,543.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,808 shares of company stock valued at $415,284. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 260.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 167,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,368,000. Finally, Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

