Orbit Chain Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $55.55 million and $797,460.58 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbit Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0892 or 0.00000501 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $904.16 or 0.05072724 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00505728 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,340.88 or 0.29964632 BTC.

Orbit Chain’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 957,500,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,015,234 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

