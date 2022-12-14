Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Receives $77.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $80.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $88.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 735.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

