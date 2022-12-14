Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Oxbridge Re from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.
Oxbridge Re Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.59 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
