Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Oxbridge Re from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.59 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

