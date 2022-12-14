Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Cowen

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Cowen from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PCRX. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $82.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $54.21.

Insider Activity

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.30 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 14,433.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 380.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 32.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Featured Stories

