Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.48. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 31,053 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Palatin Technologies to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.
Palatin Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional Trading of Palatin Technologies
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palatin Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 57,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Palatin Technologies
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palatin Technologies (PTN)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.