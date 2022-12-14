Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.48. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 31,053 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Palatin Technologies to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Palatin Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:PTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,713.72% and a negative return on equity of 169.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.50) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palatin Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 57,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

