PancakeSwap Price Tops $3.72 on Top Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 14th. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $589.30 million and approximately $36.28 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for $3.72 or 0.00020865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00507551 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $882.21 or 0.04948474 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,361.32 or 0.30072623 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 350,940,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,354,371 tokens. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

