Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Shares Gap Down to $30.16

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.16, but opened at $28.70. Paramount Global shares last traded at $28.47, with a volume of 136 shares changing hands.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.99.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.4375 per share. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Paramount Global Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

