Park National Corp OH Has $1.58 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,183 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.47.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $196.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

