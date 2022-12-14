Park National Corp OH Has $365,000 Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock opened at $98.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.09.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

