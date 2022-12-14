Park National Corp OH Sells 382 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $272.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.23 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.53 and its 200 day moving average is $252.29.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.60.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

