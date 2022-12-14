Park National Corp OH Sells 95 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 56.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.32.

CI opened at $330.25 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $212.86 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $100.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,876,678. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

