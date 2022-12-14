Patrick D. O’brien Buys 3,700 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MBIN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,066. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.09. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.85.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The company had revenue of $114.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.15 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 41.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.53%.

MBIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Merchants Bancorp to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 56,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 18,947 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 301,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

