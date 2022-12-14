Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%.
Patterson Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 45.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Patterson Companies to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.
Patterson Companies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $274,791.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,099,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,558,000 after purchasing an additional 147,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,070,000 after buying an additional 91,095 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after buying an additional 30,445 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,282,000 after acquiring an additional 31,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after acquiring an additional 375,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on PDCO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.
About Patterson Companies
Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.