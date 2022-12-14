Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

Patterson Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 45.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Patterson Companies to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $274,791.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,099,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,558,000 after purchasing an additional 147,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,070,000 after buying an additional 91,095 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after buying an additional 30,445 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,282,000 after acquiring an additional 31,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after acquiring an additional 375,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on PDCO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

