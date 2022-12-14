PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $518.76 million, a PE ratio of 127.11 and a beta of 1.68.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 35.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7,051.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 28,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 28,207 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 37,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 31.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 85,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.