PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance
Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $518.76 million, a PE ratio of 127.11 and a beta of 1.68.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.
