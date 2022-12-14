Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.13

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.13 and last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 5304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Permian Basin Royalty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBT. SoftVest Advisors LLC boosted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 4,108,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,991,000 after purchasing an additional 258,656 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,075,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,229,000 after acquiring an additional 985,353 shares during the period. Mad River Investors increased its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 333,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,167.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 220,421 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at $3,490,000.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.