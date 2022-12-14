Petro Matad (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.06. Petro Matad shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 50,200 shares.

Petro Matad Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

Petro Matad Company Profile

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

Further Reading

