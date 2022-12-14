Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after acquiring an additional 554,520 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,134,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

