Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.88.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PINS. TheStreet raised shares of Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $188,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 221,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,567,263.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $188,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 221,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,567,263.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $1,303,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,128,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,913,572 shares of company stock valued at $46,299,306. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Pinterest Stock Up 11.9 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth $389,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Pinterest by 65.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 52.3% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 32,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Pinterest by 6.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.13. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 377.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $684.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.97 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

