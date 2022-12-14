PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) General Counsel Christopher Riley Sells 9,555 Shares

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 9,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $36,595.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 221,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,356.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PLBY Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PLBY Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,047,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,670. PLBY Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $31.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $185.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLBY Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 260,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 87,136 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth about $958,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 384,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 832.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,646,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About PLBY Group

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on PLBY Group to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on PLBY Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

(Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.