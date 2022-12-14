Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Up to $14.11

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.11, but opened at $14.56. Plug Power shares last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 205,175 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PLUG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.04.
Plug Power Trading Up 8.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.56.
Institutional Trading of Plug Power
Plug Power Company Profile
Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plug Power (PLUG)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.