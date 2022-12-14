Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Up to $14.11

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.11, but opened at $14.56. Plug Power shares last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 205,175 shares traded.

PLUG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,208,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Plug Power by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 15,464 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 314,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 184,593 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Plug Power by 7.8% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 44,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 1,538.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,516,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

