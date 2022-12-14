Polymath (POLY) Hits Market Capitalization of $186.23 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $186.23 million and $2.02 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.00421557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00021235 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002066 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00018338 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.21138651 USD and is up 4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $2,124,659.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.