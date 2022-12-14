Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $64.39

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $64.39 and last traded at $64.60, with a volume of 21125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Popular to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $3.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.10 million. Popular had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 32.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 16.01%.

Institutional Trading of Popular

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Popular in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the first quarter worth $33,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.