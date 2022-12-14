PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Short Interest Update

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,311,700 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the November 15th total of 1,923,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23,117.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of PostNL from €4.20 ($4.42) to €2.00 ($2.11) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. ING Group downgraded shares of PostNL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNTFF remained flat at $1.89 during trading on Wednesday. PostNL has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51.

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

