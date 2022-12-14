Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 126,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 230,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of C$47.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20.

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Paterson Lake and Gullwing-Tot properties consisting of 106 cell claims located in northwestern Ontario.

