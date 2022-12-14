Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $97.30

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$97.30 and traded as high as C$101.41. Precision Drilling shares last traded at C$99.71, with a volume of 84,831 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$74.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$125.33.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$97.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.34.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.