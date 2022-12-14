Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Short Interest Update

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 29,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Profire Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,358. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $49.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Profire Energy

About Profire Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 69,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 110,030 shares in the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

