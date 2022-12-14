Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Short Interest Update

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 29,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ PFIE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,358. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $49.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.96.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
