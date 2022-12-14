Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the November 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 419,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSAGW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 9,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.73.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.