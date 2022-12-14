ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,009.7% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,830,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722,863 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,012 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 22,322.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 955,166 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13,594.5% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 441,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,722,000 after purchasing an additional 438,693 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,212,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.29. 467,420 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.27.

