Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in November

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,678,200 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 2,157,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 479.5 days.
Prosus Trading Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS:PROSF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.48. 5,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,248. Prosus has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average of $58.79.
Prosus Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prosus (PROSF)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.