Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in November

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,678,200 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 2,157,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 479.5 days.

Prosus Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:PROSF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.48. 5,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,248. Prosus has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average of $58.79.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

