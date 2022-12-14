Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.93

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 1672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.
Provention Bio Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $857.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.40.
About Provention Bio
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
