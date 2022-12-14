Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.93

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 1672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Provention Bio Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $857.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional Trading of Provention Bio

About Provention Bio

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 41,672 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 29.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 5.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Provention Bio by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,294,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 85,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

