Prysm Capital L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Prysm Capital L.P. lessened its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,470,733 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 461,915 shares during the quarter. Rivian Automotive makes up about 100.0% of Prysm Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Prysm Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of Rivian Automotive worth $114,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth $37,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 114.5% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 873 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

RIVN traded up 0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 25.21. 176,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,777,998. The company’s 50-day moving average is 31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is 32.10. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of 19.25 and a 12-month high of 117.00.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.78 by 0.21. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 714.01%. The firm had revenue of 536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 513.89 million. Research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 46.70.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at 3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

